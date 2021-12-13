ANDERSON, Mo. — Destiny Buerge posed a lot of troubles for opposing defenders on Monday night.
The junior point guard scored 31 points to help Carl Junction (6-2) roll past Alma (Ark.) 69-49 to open play in the McDonald County Mustang Classic.
Buerge saved her best for last as she posted 23 of her 31 points in the second half for the Bulldogs.
Klohe Burk added 15 points for Carl Junction, while Hali Shorter and Kylie Scott tallied six apiece.
The Bulldogs play Ft. Smith Southside at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
In other Mustang Classic games, Webb City suffered a 50-22 setback to Bentonville West. McDonald County fell to Southside 58-37.
The Cardinals take on Springdale (Ark.) at 3:30 Tuesday in the consolation bracket. The Mustangs follow with a matchup against Alma at 5.
