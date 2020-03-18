Scoring, rebounding, defense ... seniors Katie Scott of Carl Junction and Gavyn Elkamil of Pittsburg did a little bit of everything for their respective schools during the basketball season.
That played a big role in the pair being voted the players of the year by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association.
The organization also announced its all-area girls and boys teams late Tuesday night. Coaches have to be a member of the 4SBCA to nominate players and submit a ballot.
GIRLS TEAM
It’s the second straight year that Scott has been named the girls player of the year. Her numbers increased during her senior season as she averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.1 blocked shots.
The 6-foot-3 Scott, who has signed with Drury, shot 59 percent from the field, 38 percent from the 3-point arc and 70 percent at the foul line, converting 125-of-179 attempts.
“She’s a terrific young lady, a great player for our team and certainly in the state of Missouri,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “She did a number of things, scoring, passing, rebounding, just leading the team. She’s a great example for many.”
Scott led the Bulldogs to a 28-0 record this season. Their chance to win a Class 4 state championship ended earlier this week when the MSHSAA canceled the semifinals and finals of the Class 4 and 5 state tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, who won 99 games, four district titles, two conference titles and reached the state semifinals three times during that span. And Shorter knew immediately she was a special player.
“When she was a freshman, I was thinking she was going to be very special because of the way she competed every day in practice,” he said. “She competed against her sister Megan for sure. The basketball intelligence and IQ was just extraordinary. She is so cerebral in so many parts of the game. It was a lot of fun to coach Katie Scott just because what we were able to do as a team with her on the floor.”
Scott joins seniors Emmy Colin of College Heights Christian and Calli Beshore of Nevada as repeat selections on the first team.
Lacy Stokes of Mount Vernon, Alison Bower of Nevada, Annette Ramirez of Sarcoxie and Shila Winder of Carl Junction are on the first team after making the second team last year.
Also on the first team are Kaesha George of Monett, Jaydee Duda of Webb City, Ellie Johnston of Mount Vernon and Aliya Grotjohn of Seneca.
The second team includes three players who made last year’s second team — Olivia Hixson of Neosho, Madry McCrackin of Cassville and Payge Dahmer of Nevada.
BOYS TEAM
At 6-5, Elkamil averaged 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.5 assists to lead the Purple Dragons to a 13-8 record, losing in the semifinals of the Class 5A sub-state tournament.
“That’s what I think is the most unique thing about him and why he is deserving of this honor is that he is a complete player,” Pittsburg coach Kiley Roelfs said. “As his stats prove, he can affect the game in so many ways. A lot of times, what gets hidden in the stats is the defensive side of the ball. I thought he made great strides on that end of the floor for us this year as well.
“Because of his size and his athleticism, he is able to guard anyone from the team’s best big to one of their perimeter player. He provided us with a lot of flexibility and versatility. He was one of our captains. Gavyn is a great leader by example. He works very hard at his game, continually tries to get better.”
Elkamil, who has signed with Linked In Prep School in Branson, is one of many familiar names on the boys all-area team.
He is a two-time first-team selection along with Terrell Kabala of Webb City, Arlo Stump of Golden City and Alex Martini of Carthage.
Isaiah Davis and Zach Westmoreland of Joplin, Logan Applegate of Nevada and Javon Grant of Pittsburg are on the first team after making the second team a year ago.
Completing the first team: Dalton Gayman of Nevada, Landon Austin of Neosho and Tanner Rogers of Webb City.
Chase Kellenberger of Thomas Jefferson and Mason Ballay of Mount Vernon are on the second team for the second time.
All-Area Basketball Team
Selected by 4-State Basketball Coaches Association
BOYS
Player of Year
Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg, sr.
First Team
Terrell Kabala, Webb City, sr.
Dalton Gayman, Nevada, sr.
Isaiah Davis, Joplin, sr.
Arlo Stump, Golden City, sr.
Zach Westmoreland, Joplin, sr.
Logan Applegate, Nevada, jr.
Alex Martini, Carthage, sr.
Javon Grant, Pittsburg, jr.
Landon Austin, Neosho, jr.
Tanner Rogers, Webb City, sr.
Second Team
Hayden Pile, Frontenac, sr.
Chase Kellenberger, Thomas Jefferson, sr.
Mason Ballay, Mount Vernon, jr.
Jaiden Carrasquillo, Verona, soph.
Dakaria Allen, Joplin, sr.
Kyle Renkoski, Pierce City, jr.
Haydon Kisling, Sarcoxie, sr.
Isaiah Grotjohn, Seneca, sr.
Taris Jackson, Carthage, sr.
Connor Burton, College Heights Christian, sr.
GIRLS
Player of Year
Katie Scott, Carl Junction, sr.
First Team
Lacy Stokes, Mount Vernon, jr.
Calli Beshore, Nevada, sr.
Emmy Colin, College Heights Christian, sr.
Kaesha George, Monett, sr.
Alison Bower, Nevada, jr.
Annette Ramirez, Sarcoxie, jr.
Shila Winder, Carl Junction, sr.
Jaydee Duda, Webb City, jr.
Ellie Johnston, Mount Vernon, jr.
Aliya Grotjohn, Seneca, soph.
Second Team
Halle Miller, Lamar, sr.
Olivia Hixson, Neosho, jr.
Madry McCrackin, Cassville, sr.
Sierra Kimbrough, Webb City, jr.
Payge Dahmer, Nevada, sr.
Paige Bauer, Verona, jr.
Destiny Buerge, Carl Junction, fr.
Kristy Holliday, Jasper, sr.
Rita Santillan, McDonald County, sr.
Grace Bishop, College Heights Christian, jr.
