CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jenna Teeter wasn’t fully aware of what she’d accomplished when her day on the golf course concluded.
A senior at Carl Junction, Teeter shot an even-par 71 to earn medalist honors at the Central Ozark Conference girls golf tournament on Monday at the Carthage Golf Course.
Teeter captured the conference championship for the third-straight season.
“That’s crazy,” Teeter said. “I just now realized that I have won it the last three years. I’m really happy that I’ve been able to do that.”
The last four individual COC titles have gone to Carl Junction golfers, as Kylie Carnes was the champion in 2016 before Teeter’s three-peat.
“It’s pretty impressive to win it three years in a row,” Carl Junction coach Corey Clingan said of his standout. “The Central Ozark Conference is a very competitive conference. I think she was either second or third as a freshman, too. How consistent she’s been over a span of four years has been really impressive.”
On a day players had to deal with windy conditions on the course, Teeter finished strong.
“She was 3-over on the front nine and then turned it on the back nine to get to even par,” Clingan said. “I think the wind had a little bit of an impact. I noticed not as many putts falling today. Jenna left some putts short going into the wind.”
Teeter won the event by seven strokes.
“I’m happy with how I played,” Teeter said. “I made some putts when I needed to. My wedges and approach shots were pretty good and I had some good drives. The wind did affect me on a few shots, but I think I was able to manage it pretty well.”
Carthage’s Hailey Bryant was the conference runner-up with a 78, while Ozark’s Maddie Greenlee took third (79) and Sara Golden of Carthage was fourth (82).
Ozark’s Georgia Fraser was fifth with an 83, Webb City’s Sarah Oathout took sixth with an 86, Ozark’s duo of Elizabeth Freeman and Maddie Jenkins tied for seventh with identical scores of 87, Carthage’s Rylee Scott took ninth with an 88 and Ozark’s Olivia Hanks was 10th with a 92.
The top 10 golfers are recognized as all-conference performers.
Also from the area, Webb City’s Sydney French carded 96, while Abby Rogers had Carl Junction’s second-lowest score with a 96. Joplin’s top performer was Katelyn Hunter (114).
With all five players finishing in the top 10, Ozark captured the team crown with a 336.
Carthage was second in the team standing with a 352. The tourney hosts had three players finish in the top 10 on their home course.
“I’m pretty happy with how our team played today,” Tigers coach Lowell Catron said. “To have three in the top 10 is pretty good. Hailey and Sara both had really good comebacks on the back nine, so I'm proud of them. We just have to keep working. We’re still working to eliminate mistakes. We’ll keep working hard every day to get better.”
Golfers from Carl Junction, Carthage, Joplin and Webb City will compete at the Class 2 District 6 tournament next Monday at Schifferdecker Golf Course. Sectional and state events will follow for those who qualify.
Teeter noted she hopes to finish her prep career on a high note.
“Course management is the big thing for me the next few tournaments,” she said. “I hope I can chip a lot better ahead of state. I need to get that under control."
Teeter had one last realization.
"It’s hard to believe I only have a few tournaments left,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.