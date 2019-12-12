One week after winning its own invitational, Carl Junction’s girls basketball team is going for another crown this week in Joplin.
The 23rd annual Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic begins its three-day run today at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
First-round pairings have Joplin vs. Blue Valley West at 2 p.m., McDonald County vs. Rogers at 3:30, Carl Junction vs. Leavenworth at 6 and East Newton vs. Blue Valley North at 6:30.
Friday’s schedule has consolation bracket games at 4:30 and 6 and the semifinals at 7:30 and 9. The finals are on Saturday, beginning with the seventh-place game at 1 and concluding with the championship game at 5:30.
The Carl Junction-Leavenworth game is a rematch from last year’s semifinal contest, won by the Bulldogs 59-45.
Carl Junction and Blue Valley North have met in the championship game the last two years. Blue Valley North won 60-45 last year, and the Bulldogs prevailed 39-25 in 2017.
Last week the Bulldogs (3-0) began their season by winning the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic. They defeated Nevada 53-39 in the championship game after building a 27-16 halftime advantage.
“The biggest key for us was to do our best to run them off the 3-point line,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. “They have multiple shooters who shoot it really well from outside. We felt if we were able to do that and force them to put it on the floor, we’d have a lot more success. Fortunately we were able to do that.”
Carl Junction senior Katie Scott was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“She had a good tournament all the way through,” Shorter said. “I felt like she stepped up really big in some key moments (Thursday) night, got others involved, scored when she needed to and rebounded well. Rebounding was also one of our keys to winning because we didn’t want to give them any second chances at those 3s. Katie really played well as did others for sure.
“Shila Winder, who has been nursing an ankle injury, started slow in our first game. The second game she played really aggressive and really well and came out (Thursday) night and played exceptional. Taylor Hughes also played extremely well, one of the better games I’ve seen Taylor play. Her aggressiveness on defense, her communication and being active were tremendous for us.
“Dani Wrensch went out in the third quarter, tweaked her knee a little bit, but she came back in and hit two big 3s for us. All the way around, I thought we played a pretty sound game but certainly have a lot more work to do. That’s for sure.”
Joining Scott on the all-tournament team were Winder, Nevada’s Callie Beshore, Payge Dahmer and Allison Bower, Seneca’s Aliya Grotjohn and Springdale’s Thaly Sysavanh.
BIG CROWD
Despite the earlier than usual starting time, a large crowd is expected for Joplin’s 2 o’clock tipoff against Blue Valley West.
The Joplin student body is being allowed out of classes to attend, and many student organizations will be involved, including the marketing class, ROTC, choir, band and JET TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.