AURORA, Mo. — Carl Junction and Seneca received strong pitching performances and posted first-round victories Wednesday in the Class 3 District 12 softball tournament.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs blanked Aurora 2-0, and the third-seeded Indians followed with a 3-0 decision over Cassville.
Semifinal games scheduled for today have top-seeded McDonald County (19-2) vs. Carl Junction (5-18) at 4 p.m. and second-seeded Monett (11-11) vs. Seneca (13-11) at 6.
Carl Junction’s Saedra Allen allowed two hits, struck out six batters and walked four. Aurora pitcher Bethany Rogers fanned eight and walked four while giving up three hits.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the first inning when Allen walked with two outs and scored on Addie Brock’s double to center field.
The second run came in the sixth when Maddy Bowers’ sacrifice fly scored Izabella Burgess, who had reached on an error and advanced on Kacie Ford’s sacrifice and an error.
Sammie Sims had two of Carl Junction’s three hits.
Seneca pitcher Chelsea Beville struck out 18 batters and walked none while limiting Cassville to one hit — Kyren Postlewait’s single.
Beville also drove in two runs as the Indians tallied three runs in the first inning.
Kayla French singled and Mady Dunbar was hit by a pitch before Beville delivered a two-run double.
Emily Askren’s single later in the inning was the Indians’ only other hit as Cassville’s Walker fanned four and walked three.
EAST NEWTON 12, EL DORADO SPRINGS 3
LAMAR, Mo. — Josie Guinn and Katie Kester combined to drive in seven runs as the Patriots rapped 13 hits in their victory over fourth-seeded El Dorado Springs.
East Newton (10-9) advances to face top-seeded Sherwood (20-3) in a semifinal game today at 4, followed by second-seeded Holden (10-10) vs. Lamar (6-15) at 6.
Guinn went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a single and four runs batted in — a single in the fourth inning, double in the sixth and two-run double in the seventh. Kester, batting after Guinn, finished with two hits and three RBI, and Kayla Higginbotham contributed two hits and two RBI.
Kenzie Massey and Kaitlyn Hailey also had two hits for the Patriots.
Kester also was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and walking one while giving up four hits and one earned run.
TENNIS
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mount Vernon’s doubles team of Brandee Loftus and Kassidy Anderson won their sectional doubles match on Tuesday.
The Mountaineer team defeated Elise Davis-Kylie Misenheimer of Osage 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 to earn a spot in next weekend’s state tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Thomas Jefferson’s Johanna Jeyaraj and Audrey Neighmond lost their singles matches against players from Springfield Catholic.
Jeyaraj, the district champion, was beaten by Claire Griesemer 6-2, 6-1, and Neighmond lost to Erin Jarvis 6-2, 6-2.
Nevada’s doubles team of Hallie Short-Eden Fisher also lost their match to Megan Roberts-Alexis Berry of Bolivar 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
