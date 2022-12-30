SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Carl Junction ran away from all competition Thursday and Friday in the 55th Annual Kinloch Holiday Wrestling Tournament.
The Bulldogs compiled 400.5 points to win with Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, runner-up at 269. Republic finished third with 236 and McDonald County was fourth with 225.75.
Five Carl Junction grapplers won individual championships. Sophomore Carter Foglesong won in the 106-pound class, senior Lucas Walker in the 113-pound division, junior Sam Melton (120), sophomore Tony Stewart (165) and senior Cayden Bolinger in the 285 class.
Melton, who holds a 22-1 record, also was named outstanding wrestler in the 24-team tourney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.