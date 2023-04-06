SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction’s soccer team opened play Thursday in the Parkview Southwest Showdown with a 2-0 victory over Springfield Central.
Hannah Franks scored both goals. The first one came at the six-minute mark with an assist from Hailey Merwin and the second at the 30-minute mark unassisted.
The Bulldogs had 13 shots on goal while holding Central to none.
Carl Junction (6-0) will meet Lebanon next in the tourney at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
