SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team picked up a pair of victories, topping West Plains 4-2 and Springfield Central 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
In game one, the Bulldogs (8-1) grabbed a 3-0 lead before halftime against West Plains. Hannah Franks, Tessa Miller and Lauren Burgess scored one goal each in the first 40 minutes of action.
Kadynce Arnold put the game out of reach in the second half with a goal in the 60th minute.
Carl Junction controlled the game early against Central, leading 2-0 at the break. Burgess found the back of the net twice in the first half.
The Bulldogs fell to Glendale 5-0 on Friday, but a silver lining was the performance of goalkeeper Chrissy Figueroa. Figueroa recorded 16 saves.
Carl Junction play at Carthage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
