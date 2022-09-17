CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction softball team split a doubleheader on Saturday at home.
Carl Junction opened with a 7-6 victory over North County before falling to Summit Christian 8-5 to finish the day.
The Bulldogs are now 5-8 overall on the season.
Against North County, Carl Junction overcame an early 5-0 deficit with two run in the first and four runs in the third. After North County tied the game in the fourth, the hosts broke the tie on an RBI groundout from Madi Olds in the home half of the inning.
Sammie Sims had a two-run home run to spearhead Carl Junction’s offense. Izzie Southern added one hit with two RBI, while Hannah Cantrell went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
In the circle, Kiley Spencer was solid for the Bulldogs. She worked six innings and surrendered two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Game two saw Summit Christian break a 1-1 tie with five runs in the top of the fifth. The visitor’s added two insurance tallies in the sixth and held on for a three-run triumph over Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs had some positives. Dezi Williams collected a bases-clearing triple to bring Carl Junction to within one in the bottom of the fifth, while Ryleigh Palmer went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and had one RBI.
Carl Junction hosts Monett on Monday.
