AURORA, Mo. — The Carl Junction softball team suffered a pair of setbacks in the Branson/Aurora Bash on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (0-4) fell to Branson 17-0 in game one and 10-6 to Hillcrest in game two.
Against the Pirates, Branson rolled from the onset by plating across all of its runs in the second and third innings.
Langley Miller and Sierra Dailey led Branson with a combined three hits and six RBI. Kaleah Morrison struck out two batters over three shutout frames to pick up the win.
Maddie Olds had Carl Junction's lone hit, a single in the bottom of the first. Hannah Cantrell took the loss for the Bulldogs.
And the Hornets also jumped out to a fast start against Carl Junction, plating 10 runs in the first and third innings.
Mia Frillman went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs driven in to pace Hillcrest on offense. Jayla Coffelt produced a two-run triple while Makayla DeLoach added two hits and a run scored.
Sarah Wilkinson notched the victory for the Hornets after allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings.
Cantrell went a perfect 3 for 3 with an RBI to highlight the Bulldogs offensively. Hannah Cole was saddled with the loss.
Carl Junction hosts Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
