WILLARD, Mo. — Kadynce Arnold's goal with seven minutes remaining lifted Carl Junction past Willard 2-1 on Thursday night in a Central Ozark Conference soccer game.
Willard took the lead early in the second half, but the Bulldogs' Samantha Sims delivered the equalizer in the 67th minute, assisted by Hailey Merwin.
Six minutes later Arnold booted the game-winner off an assist from Allie Wrestler.
The Bulldogs held an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal. Carl Junction goalkeeper Chrissy Figueroa logged five saves.
