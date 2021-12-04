FORSYTH, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys basketball team suffered a 75-46 setback to Berryville (Ark.) in the third-place game of the Forsyth Tournament on Saturday.
Berryville took control of the game immediately, jumping out to a 23-17 lead at the end of the first period. That advantage swelled to 38-24 at halftime and 61-39 after three quarters of play.
Kade Davidson and Nate Allen combined to score 46 points to pace Berryville. Davison had 25 points, while Allen had 21.
Both hit five triples apiece from beyond the arc.
Carl Junction (1-2) was paced by Ayden Bard with 16 points. Kyler Perry added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction plays at Aurora at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
