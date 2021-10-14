CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team picked up yet another victory.
The Bulldogs (20-6) topped Branson 3-0 by scores of 25-17, 27-25 and 25-13 on Thursday night inside Carl Junction High School's gymnasium.
Destiny Buerge led the way for Carl Junction with 14 kills, six digs and two blocks. Kylie Scott added seven kills and two blocks.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones handed out a team-high 27 assists and six aces. Olivia Vediz paced the Bulldogs defense with 17 digs.
Branson falls to 7-19-4 on the season.
Carl Junction competes in the Ozark Grand Slam Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.