CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team improved to 19-9-2 with a 3-0 sweep over Carthage in Central Ozark Conference action Tuesday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-21.
Destiny Buerge led the Bulldogs with 15 kills and 14 digs, while Kylie Scott had 12 digs, 10 kills and two blocks. Karissa Chase compiled 10 kills, three blocks and two aces.
Arkansas commit Lo Jones compiled 30 assists, nine digs and three blocks. Jocelyn Brown had 13 digs.
Carl Junction hosts Ozark on Thursday.
