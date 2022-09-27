NEOSHO, Mo. — Fresh off a strong showing at the CJ Classic, the Carl Junction volleyball team swept Neosho 3-0 (25-20, 25-15 and 25-21) Tuesday night on the road.
The Bulldogs improved to 12-7-1.
Destiny Buerge led Carl Junction with 13 kills and nine digs. Lo Jones compiled 37 assists, six aces and two blocks, while Kylie Scott had nine kills and eight digs.
Aubreigh Fowler had seven kills and three blocks.
The Bulldogs host Republic on Thursday.
