Destiny Buerge poured it on in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Thursday evening. The Carl Junction Bulldogs met Fort Smith Southside in the opening round of the Tournament of Champions played at Fort Smith Northside.
Buerge tallied 31 points points and the Bulldogs used a 14-point lead at the intermission to hang on for a narrow 52-47 victory. The standout senior scored all but nine of her points on two-point baskets and had one 3-pointer.
Kylie Scott added 10 for CJ while Hali Shorter had six more.
The Mavericks had two players in double figures. Both Sophia Neihouse and Peyton Yaffe scored 12 points.
CJ improves to 4-0 and will play Bergman (Ark.) Friday night at 8:30 in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.