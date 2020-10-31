CARL JUNCTION, Mo — Willard coach Jamalee Hancock was nervous all week, knowing the Tigers had to face the No. 2 state-ranked team in Class 4 in Carl Junction in the sectional round of the state tournament on Saturday.
“I expected it to be an all-out war,” Hancock said.
And Willard got exactly that.
In a battle between the state’s top two teams in Class 4, the Bulldogs became the first team to take the Tigers to five sets all season — and even took a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set. But Willard claimed the fourth set 25-19 and held on to win the match 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 10-25, 25-19, 15-10) in a thriller at Carl Junction High School.
“I was just super proud,” Hancock said. “When we got that early lead in the fifth set, that was really key. That was maybe a little bit more than I expected, but I’m not surprised. Carl Junction was serving really well. That’s the main thing that they were doing and getting us out of our ability to run our offense. Their outside hitters are so talented. They have great serving and phenomenal hitters.
“But our passers got the nerves out and just came back and were setting to our hitters. That is the way we like to play.”
Carl Junction finished its season with a 24-7 record. It marked the third time in four years the Bulldogs reached the state tournament.
“I thought my kids fought hard,” Bulldogs coach Cheryl Sharples said. “We, unfortunately, had an illness yesterday, so we had a little adversity. They overcame that and I felt like they put it out there.”
After Willard won the first set, Carl Junction was determined it would not go down without a fight. The Bulldogs rolled into the second set with a 8-4 lead after a kill from Drury commit Salma Lewis.
But the Tigers knotted the score at 14 thanks to a kill from Missouri State commit Madelyn Bushnell and a net violation by Carl Junction. The Bulldogs followed with a furious 10-4 outburst to take a 24-18 lead later punctuated by a kill from Lewis for the 25-19 set win.
Carl Junction continued that momentum in the third set, jumping out to a 16-4 lead after two aces and Jessa Hylton and Lewis combined for four kills in that span. The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead after closing the set on a 9-6 run.
“I think they decided they weren’t done,” Sharples said. “They were really going to fight for what they wanted.”
But Willard didn’t stay down for long.
The Tigers grabbed a 9-3 advantage in the fourth set and extended their lead to 23-14 after back-to-back kills from Washburn commit Payton Van Veen. Carl Junction went on a 5-1 outburst to make it interesting, but a service error gave Willard the fourth set.
In the final set, Willard jumped out to an 8-2 lead after Bushnell and Van Veen combined for five kills. The Tigers' lead swelled to 12-4 after a short 3-0 run, but the Bulldogs cut into the lead after three straight kills from Hylton.
But Bushnell capped a big game with a game-ending kill to clinch the victory for Willard.
“Everybody did their own little role when we needed them,” Hancock said. “We didn’t make a ton of errors that fifth set. We knew we had to serve receive. That was the difference in the second and third sets. Momentum shifts to fast in volleyball. I was glad it went to 15 because they were creeping back in.”
In her last game as a Bulldog, Lewis went out with a monster performance, posting a double-double with 27 kills and 23 digs. She also had four aces.
Carl Junction’s all-time kills leader finished her senior year with a whopping 412 kills. She moved past the 1,000 kill mark for her career last month.
“I’m so proud of my team,” Lewis said. “We fought so hard down until the very last minute. I’m so proud of every single one of them. These have been the best four years of my life. I have made all these memories. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates.”
Simply put, Sharples couldn’t have been more proud.
“She set the bar high when it comes to being a hitter here,” Sharples said.
Hylton recorded 18 kills and three aces. Logan Jones compiled 14 digs, three aces and 54 assists while Olivia Vedix had 32 digs. Kylie Anderson had four blocks and Maggie Brown had five blocks.
For Willard, Van Veen and Bushnell led the way with 24 and 20 kills, respectively. Kindall Davis collected 25 digs while Paige Gayer posted 49 assists. Bushnell came up with five blocks as well.
In the second match, Branson rallied to beat Harrisonville 3-2 (25-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 15-8).
Willard then swept the Pirates 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-10) in the quarterfinals and advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in three years.
“We have an experienced team,” Hancock said. “We have a team of juniors and seniors with a lot of experience. That’s the best thing about this team is they get along and their chemistry. I can’t say enough good things about my seniors. They are all just one. They have been a blessing to coach. That’s why I want (a title) so bad.”
As for how Sharples will remember this year’s Carl Junction team, she used one word to describe her group.
“Selfless,” Sharples said with tears in her eyes. “They were in it for each other for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.