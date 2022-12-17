MONETT, Mo. — Joplin and Carl Junction girls fared well Saturday in the Monett Swimming Invitational at the Monett YMCA.
Carl Junction, with 331 points, finished second, and Joplin (265) finished third among the 12 teams. West Plains collected 362 points to be declared the winner.
Monett (248) placed fourth and Lebanon (202) for fifth.
Other teams, in order, were New Covenant Academy (171), Waynesville (108), Bolivar (94), Hillcrest (86), Camdenton (65), Greenwood (40) and Parkview (32).
Madeleine Garoutte of Carl Junction finished higher than any other Joplin or Carl Junction swimmer with a first-place time of 1:05.53 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Kiki Thom, Joplin, placed second with 1:10.84. Thom, a junior, who collected most individual points for Joplin (34), also placed second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Carl Junction’s Sophia Holcomb and Joplin’s Brylea Smith ended third and fifth, respectively. Smith, a Joplin freshman, placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly to earn 29 points.
Joplin senior Lily Rakes collected 26 points with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle.
Carl Junction, Joplin and Monett finished among the top five in the 200-yard medley relay; Lebanon won the event with a time of 2:00.26.
The Carl Junction team (Garoutte, Skyler Sunday, Sophia Holcomb and Elyanna Dogotch) placed second in 2:02.68, while Joplin (Rakes, Thom, Taegen Smith and Megan Walser) took fourth at 2:15.48. Another area school, Monett (Grace Lee, Ruby George, Emma Hunter and Claire Nation), placed fifth with a time of 2:17.46.
Carl Junction (Garoutte, Dogotch, Avari Fifer and Sydney Ward) also placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:54.56 in an event that New Covenant Academy won in 1:53.79. Monett (Nation, Hunter, Jenna Herald and Sonnie Winfrey) finished fourth in 1:58.43.
In the only other relay, 400-yard freestyle, Carl Junction (Holcomb, Fifer, Sundy and Kennedy Johnson) placed third in 4:19.29, compared to West Plains’ top finish with a time of 3:57.85. Joplin finished fifth and Monett sixth.
