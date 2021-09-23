The Carl Junction and Webb City football teams both look to right the ship on Friday when they clash at Bulldog Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs (2-2) come off a 44-6 setback to Joplin while the Cardinals (2-2), ranked No. 5 in Class 5, come off a 42-14 loss to Carthage.
“We honestly haven’t used the term ‘win’ this week,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “We haven’t talked about winning at all. All we’re talking about is trying to play smarter, play better, play more physical and those kinds of things. The scoreboard, to me, is irrelevant. It’s a matter of trying to play at a higher level.”
The Cardinals’ response at practice this week?
“It’s been pretty good,” Roderique said. “We haven’t been on that side of a lot of lopsided games we’ve had. Nobody really knows how to react or how to respond. When you have adversity, it can go one of two ways. So we’ll find out (Friday).”
Turnovers were among the issues that plagued the Cardinals in its setback to Carthage last week at David Haffner Stadium. The Webb City offense turned the ball over on each of its first three drives as the Tigers built a 21-0 advantage in the first quarter.
In total, Webb City surrendered four takeaways (two lost fumbles and two interceptions) as well as two turnovers on downs.
“I’d say the turnovers probably allowed them to play up and we probably played down,” Roderique said. “It was one of those games where they were clearly much better than we were Friday. They’d be hard to beat anyway with how well they played. But certainly you can’t win against good teams when you turn the ball over. That said, I don’t feel like we ever did a good job of stopping them either.”
Webb City’s next test is a Carl Junction team that has impressed defensively in three of its first four outings this season.
The Bulldogs gave up just 20 combined points in convincing wins over Willard and Branson. They also held a potent Carthage offense scoreless in one half of football before the Tigers pulled away with four unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
“I think the thing that sticks out to me is just how good they are on defense,” Roderique said of CJ. “They’ve always had offensive weapons and a lot of good skill athletes with Coach (Doug) Buckmaster. But defensively, they’re so physical and they get after you. They’ve created a lot of negative plays.”
Carl Junction, however, suffered its first considerable defensive lapse of the season last week as it surrendered a season-high 44 points to the Eagles. The Bulldogs will likely have their hands full against against a Webb City offense that has per-game averages of 39.8 points and 385.5 yards.
Webb City senior quarterback Cohl Vaden has completed 23 of 44 passes this year for 324 yards and four touchdowns, and he’s also carried the ball 32 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Junior William Hayes has hauled in a team-high 10 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running backs Cade Wilson and Dupree Jackson have totaled 310 and 476 yards, respectively, on the ground for the Cardinals. Wilson has six rushing touchdowns while Jackson has seven.
Webb City picked up a 28-14 win over Carl Junction in last season’s meeting at Cardinal Stadium.
