CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction won in seven weight classes Tuesday to defeat visiting Carthage 39-34 in a dual wrestling match.
The Bulldogs prevailed in both the lightest and heaviest weight classes.
Carter Fogleson pinned Aydan Nye in 58 seconds in the 106-pound match and Kameron Bennett pinned Jesua Coquij in 1:31 at 285.
Carl Junction will compete at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joplin and Carthage hosts Cassville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
