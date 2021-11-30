CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction won in seven weight classes Tuesday to defeat visiting Carthage 39-34 in a dual wrestling match.

The Bulldogs prevailed in both the lightest and heaviest weight classes.

Carter Fogleson pinned Aydan Nye in 58 seconds in the 106-pound match and Kameron Bennett pinned Jesua Coquij in 1:31 at 285.

Carl Junction will compete at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joplin and Carthage hosts Cassville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

