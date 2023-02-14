CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction, hiking its girls basketball record to 23-1, overpowered visiting Neosho 74-31 on Tuesday.
Destiny Buerge, with 24 points, led three other Bulldogs in double figures. Kylie Scott netted 15, Dezi Williams 14 and Klohe Burk 11.
Karlee Ellick had 10 points to top the Wildcats, which trailed 39-12 at halftime.
It was senior night at CJ and the win marked 18 in a row for Carl Junction. The team hasn't lost since Dec. 10 when it played for the championship of the Tournament of Champions played in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Neosho (10-12) will play at Republic and Carl Junction will travel to Ozark on Thursday.
