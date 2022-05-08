CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It was a good day for the Carl Junction baseball team.
The Bulldogs started out Saturday's action with an 11-6 victory over Seneca before capping the day's action with a walk-off 5-4 triumph over Parkview at CJHS baseball field.
With two games left on the schedule, Carl Junction has a 10-15 overall record. The Bulldogs host Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to St. Mary's Colgan at the same time on Wednesday to finish out the regular season.
Game one saw Carl Junction shake off a slow start and rally from a 3-1 deficit, outscoring Seneca 10-3 in the final four frames to pick up the win.
The Bulldogs accumulated 14 hits in the contest. Kyler Perry went 2 for 5 with three RBI, while Shane Diskin had two hits while driving in two runs.
Drew Massey had two RBI off a hit. Logan Eck, Dalton Mills and Jordan Woodruff each rapped two hits apiece as well.
Woodruff wore out home plate by scoring three different times, while Mills scored twice.
On the mound, Perry got the start and worked five solid innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out six batters and issuing six free passes.
Gaige Carson worked the final two innings out of the bullpen for the Bulldogs.
Against Parkview, Carl Junction once again rallied from a deficit. This time, the Bulldogs closed with five unanswered runs, highlighted by Massey working a bases-loaded walk to win it in the bottom of the seventh.
Woodruff scored the winning run. Diskin came through in the clutch with the game-tying RBI single earlier in the inning.
Carl Junction amassed seven hits in the contest. Woodruff went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Diskin had a pair of hits and a run driven in.
Lucas Vanlanduit also brought home a run for the Bulldogs while tallying a hit.
Starter Hunter Cantrell worked four innings and surrendered three runs on three hits. He struck out four batters and walked two.
Diskin and Woodruff were nails in relief. The duo allowed just one run on two hits in the final three innings of work.
