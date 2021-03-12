The state quarterfinals have become a familiar place for the Carl Junction girls basketball team.
It’s a place the Bulldogs find themselves for the second straight year and five of the last six seasons. Carl Junction is 143-28 in that span with three Final Four appearances and went 28-0 last year before the season was canceled before the semifinal game.
“That’s big for our program,” Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. “I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great kids and a lot of great assistant coaches. It’s a lot of fun. We have high expectations. The girls realize that and give me their best effort. And I’m going to give them my best effort. Hopefully we can get to the Final Four one more time.”
With a spot in the Final Four on the line, Carl Junction (18-8) faces one of its most difficult challenges of the season at West Plains (26-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in an Elite Eight matchup.
“They’re really good,” Shorter said. “It’s basically the same team we saw last year with a team that was 28-0 and had Katie Scott on it, who was all-everything this week if you saw that. West Plains is very well-coached. (Scott) Womack has done a terrific job with them. They are a really tough matchup. They’ve got some athletes that we’re going to have to do a good job with. But you know what, we’re the underdog here. We haven’t been the underdog much the last four or five years. So we need to go out, play loose, have fun and see what happens.”
West Plains eliminated Willard 47-27 in its sectional game. Two of the Zizzers’ three losses came to Class 6 schools Kickapoo and Nixa.
Leading West Plains is the dynamic duo of Ashton Judd (18 points, 11 rebounds) and MacKenzie Brunson (15 points, 6 rebounds). Brunson is the reigning Ozark Conference Player of the Year and Judd was an all-conference pick last year.
Alyssa Joyner adds nine points per game for the Zizzers.
Fresh off scoring her 1,000th point, sophomore Destiny Buerge paces the Bulldogs with 24.7 points per game. Buerge burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, averaging 11.3 points to complement Scott.
Junior Jessa Hylton is also in double figures at 10.1 points while sharpshooter Klohe Burk adds 8.8.
“I think there’s a lot more confidence and they’re loose,” Shorter said. “I guess maybe that’s a little bit of the youth, but they’re having fun and that’s important. This game is about having fun and you look back at last year and not getting to finish the Final Four; we were all thinking man we would just love to play one more game. I think that’s kind of hit home with these girls. Hey, it could end at any time, any moment. Just be thankful for what we’ve got.”
The players seem ready for the occasion.
“I think we just need to keep playing our game, playing how we are, pushing ourselves to the limit until we’re done,” Buerge said.
