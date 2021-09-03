MILLER, Mo. — Three different individuals posted double-digit kills as Carl Junction beat Miller 3-1 (25-22, 25-12, 14-25, 25-14) on Thursday night at Miller High School.
The 1-2 punch of Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott led all Bulldogs with 18 kills apiece while Jessa Hylton added 14. Buerge also had 14 digs and two assists while Hylton chipped in nine digs and three aces.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones posted a monstrous 54 assists, 13 digs, five kills and three aces for Carl Junction. Olivia Vediz led the Bulldogs with 20 digs while Maggie Brown tallied five kills.
Carl Junction hosts Rogersville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
