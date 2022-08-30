The Carl Junction volleyball team suffered a 3-1 setback to Kickapoo in its season opener on Tuesday at CJHS.
Kickapoo won the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-15 before the Bulldogs took the third set 25-23. The Chiefs closed out the match with a 25-21 decision in the fourth set.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones paced Carl Junction with 45 assists. Destiny Buerge supplied 18 kills, 13 digs and two aces, while Karissa Chase added 11 kills.
Carl Junction plays at Rogersville on Sept. 6.
