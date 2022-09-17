SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team went 1-3-1 in the Springfield Classic on Saturday.
Carl Junction is now 5-4-1 overall on the season.
The Bulldogs' lone victory came against Glendale (20-25, 25-10 and 25-20). Carl Junction split with Rogersville by set scores of 25-18 and 18-25.
Losses were to Ozark (25-13, 25-15), Kickapoo (25-13, 25-22) and Fort Smith Southside (25-20, 25-19) in straight sets.
Kylie Scott compiled 32 kills and 18 digs throughout the tourney to lead the Bulldogs. Destiny Buerge had 27 kills, 26 digs and four aces.
Miya Carnes handed out 65 assists, while Aubrey Fowler collected seven blocks and Sara Buchele had six aces.
Carl Junction starts Central Ozark Conference action with rival Webb City at home on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.