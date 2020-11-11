CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — They’ve been teammates since fifth grade, but now they’re heading to different schools to further their volleyball careers.
On Wednesday afternoon, Carl Junction standouts Salma Lewis and Jillian Kennedy signed to play at NCAA Division II Drury and Missouri Southern, respectively.
“It’s definitely a big relief,” Lewis said. “It’s been a long process, and I’m just ready for it to be over. I’m ready to be in Springfield.”
“This means starting a new chapter in my life,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s exciting to go to school closer to home and go to school with my brother. My parents and family can come to the games and if I ever needed — I could go home.”
Lewis finished her career as Carl Junction’s all-time kills leader, registering 1,227 kills for her career. She’s the only Bulldog to surpass 1,000 kills for her career. Adding to the list of accomplishments, Lewis is 12th all-time for career kills in Missouri.
“Salma is going to graduate as one of the most decorated players here,” Carl Junction volleyball coach Cheryl Sharples said. “I’m excited with what she has accomplished. She is a phenomenal young lady. She is a great leader, great teammate and I’m excited to see what is going to happen for her at Drury. I’m sure great things will happen.”
Kennedy concluded her career as a three-year letter-winner and earned all-district and all-conference recognition.
“Jill has grown so much as an athlete and as a person,” Sharples said. “She was a timid and a reserved kid, but she got herself outside of her comfort zone and pushed herself to be as good as she can be. It’s been exciting to see the growth in her four years that has taken place for her to make this possible to go play at another level.”
Lewis said she was looking at a couple of other options for college, but found that Drury ended up being the best fit.
“I was looking for a smaller school and not as far away as some of the other schools offered,” Lewis said. “Drury was everything I was looking for in a school and that was when I knew ‘OK, this is where I want to go.’ ”
Kennedy said what drew her to Southern was whenever she visited the campus and practiced with the team, they were “super welcoming.”
“I really liked the coaches,” Kennedy said. “I think the coaches will really help me become a better person and a player. I think the team is really good.”
It’s safe to say Sharples will remember this duo for the foreseeable future. The two led Carl Junction to three district titles in their four years, culminating to three appearances in the state tournament.
“These two are tremendous kids,” Sharples said. “These two don’t get much better than that. I’m excited to see what happens for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.