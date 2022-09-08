AURORA, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team rolled past Aurora 3-0 Thursday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-14, 25-13 and 25-17.
Leading the Bulldogs was Destiny Buerge with 10 kills and five aces. The senior also recorded seven digs.
Arkansas commit Lo Jones handed out a team-high 31 assists and amassed seven kills. Kylie Scott had nine kills and two aces, while Jocelyn Brown collected 11 digs.
Carl Junction (2-1) hosts Rogers (Ark.) on Tuesday.
