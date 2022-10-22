WILLARD, Mo. — The second-seeded Carl Junction volleyball team swept seventh-seeded McDonald County 3-0 in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals on Saturday in Willard.
Individual set scores were 25-2, 25-9 and 25-10.
Carl Junction, improving to 21-10-2 overall, advanced to the district semifinals where it will play at 7 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals.
Karissa Chase had nine kills and four blocks, while Destiny Buerge posted seven kills. Kylie Scott added seven digs and six kills, while Jocelyn Brown amassed eight digs, Lo Jones handed out 29 assists and Adia Kennedy had four blocks.
In the first set, Brown had 22 consecutive service points.
McDonald County ended the season 9-22-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.