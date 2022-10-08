LEBANON, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team finished third at the Lebanon Pinkfest Tournament on Saturday.
Carl Junction is now 18-9-2 overall on the season. The Bulldogs topped Marshfield 2-0 (25-20, 25-18) in the third-place match of the tournament.
In pool play, the Bulldogs went 1-1-1. Carl Junction swept West Plains (25-19, 25-11) before splitting with Marshfield (17-26, 25-16) and falling to Helias Catholic (20-25, 16-25).
Bracket play saw the Bulldogs beat Lebanon 2-0 (25-19, 25-12) and fall to Hermann (25-23, 20-25, 23-25).
Carl Junction's Logan Jones compiled 113 assists, 20 digs, 12 kills, 10 aces and four blocks. The Arkansas commit broke the program's career ace record against Marshfield in pool play.
Destiny Buerge accumulated 43 kills, 25 digs and three blocks, while Kylie Scott had 40 kills, 27 digs and four aces. Karissa Chase slammed 31 kills with three blocks and Jocelyn Brown collected 39 digs with six aces.
The Bulldogs play at Carthage on Tuesday.
