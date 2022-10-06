BRANSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team claimed its fourth straight contest with a 3-1 triumph over Branson in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-16, 14-25, 25-19 and 25-22. Carl Junction improved to 15-7-1 overall.
Kylie Scott posted a double-double with 17 kills and 15 digs, while teammate Karissa Chase contributed 14 kills. Arkansas commit Lo Jones compiled 44 assists and 12 digs.
Abby Wilson had 12 digs and nine kills, while Jocelyn Brown recorded 35 digs.
Carl Junction competes in the Lebanon Pinkfest on Saturday.
