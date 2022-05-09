CAMDENTON, Mo. — The area will be well-represented in the Class 4 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships.
Carl Junction, Webb City and Neosho each qualified individuals as the schools competed in the District 3 tournament on Monday at the Lake Valley Country Club in Camdenton.
The Bulldogs (338) and Cardinals (340) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the team standings. Glendale won the team title with a score of 321, while Rolla finished as the runner-up at 325.
The state golf tournament will be played May 16-17 at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Mo.
Bolivar’s Aiden Asby and Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan finished tied atop the individual leaderboard with a 1-over-par 73s.
The area’s top finisher in Class 4 was Webb City’s Keegon Dill, who took sixth by firing an 80. Carl Junction’s Zach Wrensch finished eighth with an 81, while Jack Spencer (84) and Jacob Teeter (85) qualified for the Bulldogs.
Webb City’s Levi Lassiter and Neosho’s Xander Woodard also qualified by shooting 86s.
Noah Williams (88) and Thomas Walker (89) rounded out those for Carl Junction. Webb City’s Braxten Cahoon and Josh Howard shot 87s, while Cooper Forth had a 97.
The Wildcats placed 12th as a team with a 389 score. Kytn Francisco shot an 87, while Camp Ramsey (107), Colby Shadwick (109) and Landon Werneke (116) also competed for Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.