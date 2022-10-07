SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction and Webb City girls golf teams competed at the Class 3 District 3 tournament on Friday at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield.
The top 12 golfers not on the top 2 qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament.
Carl Junction and Webb City did not advance any individuals to state. The Bulldogs were led by Rylee Sprague and Olivia Teeter, who shot 102s to finish in a tie for 26th.
Glendale won the district title with 309 points. Helias Catholic (364) was second, followed by Rolla (380), Willard (382) and Camdenton (383). The individual district champion was Glendale's Page Bowman, who carded a 74.
Also competing for Carl Junction was Anna Burch (105, 36th), Addison Teeter (107, 38th) and Jasmine Woerner (117, 45th). Webb City's Jacie Crouch fired a 105 to finish 36th.
Avry Hodson (109, 41st), Langlee Walker (117, 45th), Isabella Manes (126, 50th) and Farryn Holcomb (141, 55th) also competed for the Cardinals.
McDonald County was led by Fayth Ogden, who shot a 104 to take 32nd. Also competing for the Mustangs was Kelsie Lilly (116, 43rd), Kyla Moore (121, 49th), Raygan Allgood (130, 53rd) and Danika Watson (142, 56th).
