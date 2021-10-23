CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Call it the trifecta.
With Class 4 District 12 semifinal wins on Saturday, the Carl Junction and Webb City volleyball teams will match up in a district championship game for the third straight season.
The two Central Ozark Conference rivals square off at 6 p.m. Monday inside Carl Junction High School's Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (24-10) had no issues putting away McDonald County in straight sets. Carl Junction won by individual scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-14.
Destiny Buerge led the way with 11 kills and eight digs. Kylie Scott added 10 kills, while Karissa Chase had six.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones handed out 30 assists to go with five kills and five aces. Olivia Vediz collected nine digs along with five aces.
As for Webb City, the Cardinals (18-12-2) dispatched Nevada 3-0 with scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-19.
Brenda Lawrence and Kearston Galardo paced Webb City at the net with 10 kills apiece. Kenzie Storm chipped in nine kills.
Kyah Sanborn dished out 32 assists, while Sophia Crane led the defense with 15 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.