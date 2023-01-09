CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two state-ranked teams, two perennial powers. Monday’s Central Ozark Conference opener at Carl Junction lived up to the hype.
The Bulldogs’ double-digit lead in the third quarter turned into a four-point deficit in the fourth, but junior Kylie Scott broke a tie in the closing seconds with a driving layup to give Class 5 No. 4 Carl Junction a 50-48 win over visiting Republic.
“I’m really proud of our kids, that’s a really good basketball team,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “They always are year in and year out and they’ve got a lot of great athletes. Our kids did a great job tonight.”
The Bulldogs improved to 11-1 with their sixth win in a row, while the Tigers, ranked sixth in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, dropped to 12-2.
Carl Junction, which led 36-22 with five minutes left in the third quarter, found itself trailing 45-41 with 4:10 left in the game but closed the night with a 9-3 run to secure the win.
Senior Destiny Buerge tied the game at 45 after grabbing her own offensive rebound at the 2:56 mark, but Republic later tied it at 48 on a 3-pointer by senior Kaemyn Bekemeier with 1:33 to go.
After the teams traded turnovers, Buerge’s layup rolled off the front of the rim in the final minute but the ball went out of bounds last touched by the visitors. That gave Carl Junction possession with 19 seconds on the clock. The inbound pass went to Scott, who drove through traffic and floated up a layup with about 12 seconds remaining to break the deadlock.
Bekemeier’s shot at the buzzer missed the mark on the other end.
“(Kylie) played with a lot of toughness tonight,” Shorter said. “That’s a Kylie Scott we love to see. She’s a heck of a player. She’s been nursing an injury all year long and I think she kind of tweaked it again tonight. Gosh, what a phenomenal effort by her and she hit some big buckets all night long. That last layup was huge. She went to the hole and went strong and finished it.”
Scott powered the Bulldogs with eight points in the fourth quarter and 15 in the second half. She finished with a team-high 21 points and made 4-of-5 attempts at the free throw line.
Carl Junction was in control throughout the first half. The Bulldogs led 17-6 after a quarter thanks to a late three by senior Klohe Burk. Republic got within three in the second quarter but the Bulldogs finished the half with three free throws and a 3-pointer by senior Hali Shorter just before the buzzer to lead 27-18 at the break.
But after Buerge scored in the paint to make it 36-22 in the third, Carl Junction didn’t make another field goal for more than six minutes and Republic closed the quarter on a 17-1 run to lead by two.
Buerge finished with 18 points and scored nine of those in the first quarter. Burk totaled five, DeShaye Buerge scored two, Shorter had three and Dezi Williams had one.
Republic was led by Bekemeier’s 13 points and 10 from Alaina Norman.
