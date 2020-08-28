WILLARD, Mo. – Last year, an injury cost Alex Baker his junior season for the Carl Junction Bulldogs.
Friday night at Willard High School, Baker was back under center for the Bulldogs and, after shaking off a little rust, he led Carl Junction to a 29-12 victory over the Tigers.
“It was nice to have him back,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Offensively we did a lot of good things.”
Baker got off to a slow start, completing just two of his first eight passes. Things finally started clicking late in the first quarter. The senior completed five straight passes, including a 45-yard touchdown strike to Drew Patterson to open the scoring. Baker finished the game 23 for 38 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Patterson, who filled in at quarterback last season with Baker sidelined, did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs’ offense. He hauled in six catches for 128 yards, ran the ball six times and even threw a 2-point conversion pass.
“We have a lot of weapons on offense and we need to utilize those weapons,” Buckmaster said. “If we execute and do things well, we have a chance to be really good.”
Another weapon in Buckmaster’s offense was running back Brady Sims. The senior ran for 107 yards and touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.
While the offense took a little time to find its rhythm, the Carl Junction defense was stuffing the Willard offense all night.
The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out on the first five Willard possession while holding them to just six yards of offense. The Tigers, who were playing without starting running back Marshall Swadley, were stiffled by the Carl Junction defensive line and managed just 68 yards rushing on the night.
“Defense was great. We were outstanding versus the run,” Buckmaster said. “They just abandoned their run game in the first half and went five wide and threw it.”
Even when Willard found some success offensively, the Carl Junction defense rose to the occasion. An interception inside the 10-yard line just before halftime ended a chance for Willard to trim the deficit. A fourth-down stop and a pair of sacks that resulted in fumbles were recovered by the Bulldogs in the second half helped to seal the victory.
“Our kids played very hard and executed on defense,” Buckmaster said. “We tackled hard and we played great.”
The Bulldogs open their home season next Friday against Carthage.
