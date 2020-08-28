Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.