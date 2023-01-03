CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carl Junction High School won the team competition, while Joplin swimmers earned accolades of another nature in a girls’ pentathlon Monday at the Carthage YMCA.
Carl Junction totaled 375.5 points and was followed by Carthage with 289, Joplin with 84, and Jasper with 26.5.
Eight Joplin girls successfully competed in all five events — 100-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle — to earn the title of IronWoman.
The eight Joplin swimmers were seniors Mairi Beranek, Brooklyn Hiller, Taegen Smith and Megan Walser, junior Kiki Thom, sophomore Izzy Zamanzadeh and freshmen Lydia Barwick and Brylea Smith.
“We were so proud of all the swimmers on the team for trying events they don’t normally swim competitively,” said Joplin swimming coach Juliana Hughes. “Swimming these events back to back isn’t an easy task. Overall we had several swimmers get their best time in one or more events.”
Thom also gained medals with fifth-place finishes in both the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle. The top six in each event won medals.
Riley Madison, Carthage, took the most firsts by winning the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.
Chloe Miller, Carl Junction, won the 100 intermediate medley and Bulldog teammate Skyler Sunday placed first in the 100 backstroke.
Joplin will compete at Nevada on Thursday and Saturday.
