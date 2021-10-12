The Carl Junction boys and girls cross country teams captured the team titles in the Diamond Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
The Bulldogs posted a team score of 15 to win the boys race.
Carl Junction's Collin Emmert took the individual title with a time of 16:20. Thomas Jefferson's Kip Atteberry finished as the runner-up, while the Bullldogs occupied four of the next seven spots.
Jack Lawson placed fourth, while Brock Feken came in fifth for Carl Junction. Luke Battagler and Caleb Graham placed ninth and 10th, respectively.
Also for the Bulldogs, Alexander Allison came in 12th while William Schultz placed 13th.
Jack Goodhue (31), Eann Espinoza (35) and Sheraz Anis (37) also competed for the Cavaliers.
In the girls event, Carl Junction won with a team score of 10 to edge Thomas Jefferson (33).
Hannah Franks crossed the line with a time of 21:10 to win the race for the Bulldogs. Teammates Alexis Carpenter, Sadie Burchett, Ally Montez and Delaney Harrison came in second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Bailey Feken (8) and Riley Briggs (9) also placed in the top 10 for the Bulldogs.
Thomas Jefferson was paced by Sarah Mueller, who placed sixth.
