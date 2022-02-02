CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The Carl Junction wrestling team wrapped up its strong season in style when it defeated Pittsburg (Kan.) 52-21 in a dual match on Tuesday night at CJHS.
Picking up pins for the Bulldogs (15-3) was Carter Foglesong (106), Lukas Walker (113), Dexter Merrell (145), Chance Benford (182) Cayden Bollinger (220) and Kameron Bennett (285).
At 120, Sam Melton earned a decision, while Max Matthews won by decision at 126 and Dylan Frazier at 132. Lucas Watkins received a forfeit at 160 for the Bulldogs.
Joplin, Webb City suffer setbacks
Tuesday's action also saw the Eagles and the Cardinals dropped matches.
Joplin fell to Branson 48-30 on the road, while Webb City was edged by Rogers Heritage (Ark.) 42-38 at home.
Despite dropping eight events, the Eagles' received pins from Orion Norris (132), Ben Hedrick (152), Brayden Thomas (182) and Gunner Price (285).
The Cardinals fell in seven events. However, Webb City picked up pins from Colt Taylor (126), Steven Brown (170), Liam Taylor (182) and Javon White (195).
