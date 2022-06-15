It was a junior season full of record-breaking numbers and performances for Carl Junction's Destiny Buerge.
And the third-year campaign led to Buerge being named the Globe's girls basketball player of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
The numbers, records and awards didn't just fall into the lap of the standout guard.
"I felt like (Buerge) was driven all season," Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. "That drive that she has to get better and to win really makes her go."
Standing at 5-foot-8, Buerge was seemingly driving on a full tank all season as she finished with 22.8 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, nearly three assists and just shy of four steals per game for the season.
"How (Buerge) works on her skills — whether it's ball-handling, shooting or some of the tough shots she's able to take, to even get off, and then to make them still blows my mind," Shorter said. "Her skill level is superb."
The Bulldog earned Class 5 all-state honors and picked up all-area player of the year by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association. Buerge was also named Class 5 District 6 Player of the Year, along with being selected as a unanimous first-team Central Ozark Conference selection.
In tournament play, she picked up most valuable player for the Carl Junction Classic, while being named to the all-tournament team for both the Kaminsky Classic and Mustang Classic.
"She's well-deserving because she's put the work in," Shorter said. "Her stat line is incredible, obviously, but what a lot of people probably don't see is Destiny puts a lot of extra time in at the gym."
For any player, hitting the 1,000-point mark is seen as an accomplishment. Buerge surpassed 1,500 points during her junior campaign after scoring 684 points for the year to set a new single-season Carl Junction record.
"That's huge," Shorter said. "Anytime a kid can get 1,000, that's crazy. That's a lot of points. For (Buerge), 1,500 is extraordinary. ... It goes to show that you put the work in, you work at it, and good things are going to happen."
She stole the ball 117 times, made 73 treys, 167 free throws and showed no fear when setting up and drawing 11 charges throughout the season — all for single-season CJ records.
Buerge led the Bulldogs to a 22-8 record and helped the team claim a seventh consecutive district championship before falling in the state quarterfinals to eventual state champion West Plains.
Heading into her senior season, the prep standout is already fielding offers from Division II Pittsburg State and Division I Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.