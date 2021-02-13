WEBB CITY, Mo — By the time the final buzzer rang, Destiny Buerge took a quick glance up at the jumbotron at the Cardinal Dome.
And what followed was a double take.
“When I looked up, I was like, ‘No way,’ ” Buerge said. “I was like, ‘I didn't know I had that many.’ ”
What Buerge saw was a whopping 48 points. Little did the sophomore know she not only set a career-high in points, but likely broke the Carl Junction school record for points scored in a single-game.
“It’s really exciting, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates getting me open and getting me involved, getting the driving lanes open,” Buerge said. “It means a lot. I didn’t expect to come out and drop 48 points. I just played my game and worked with my teammates.”
Buerge, a 5-foot-6 point guard, knocked down 13 field goals total — 11 2-point field goals and two treys. She went an impressive 20-of-22 in charities to help lift the Bulldogs (13-7) to a 76-50 victory over Webb City on Saturday.
“I didn’t realize Destiny was at 40 until late in the fourth quarter,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “I thought our kids really did a good job of moving the basketball and taking advantage of quality looks, knocking those down. I thought Ellie (Lawson) and Jessa (Hylton) did a fabulous job defensively. Destiny can score in large amounts in a hurry, but I think what is helping her is getting the ball to other kids and them looking to get it back. She played outstanding. I thought all of our kids played really hard today.”
Buerge ignited Carl Junction early, hitting a 3 from the top of the key at the 6:55 mark to help set the tone offensively. She poured in seven of the Bulldogs’ 12 points for a five-point lead after one quarter.
Carl Junction started to build separation in the second quarter. Buerge and transfer Klohe Burk combined for 10 of the Bulldogs’ 14 points to stretch the lead to 26-13 by the 3:30 mark. That lead grew to 40-20 at the break following a heavily contested 3 Burk drained from the perimeter.
And the second half was the Buerge show.
She scored 30 points in the second half with 13 in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth. To put into context, the Cardinals scored 30 points as a team in that timespan.
Buerge’s previous career high was 33 points on Jan. 12 against Carthage.
“She’s coming along nicely this season,” Shorter said. “At the beginning of the year, I told someone she had to change her identity from distributor to every once in a while shotmaker ... 'I have to go score. I’ve got to go score.' But doing that within what we try to preach and teach at CJ, it’s about getting others involved. I think any one of our kids would say, ‘You bet. If she’s open, we’re going to give her a look.’ I thought our other kids had great looks, too, and some made shots here and there. Very proud of Destiny. She’s come a long way.”
Buerge was quick to credit her teammates when asked how her role has evolved since Katie Scott has graduated.
“I feel like I have gotten a lot of people open and they’ve gotten me open like in the corners when we are running 4-game,” she said. “They drive, they kick out the ball. I drive and I kick. I feel like getting people open is what helps us play as a team.”
For Webb City (7-12), Jaydee Duda led the way with 16 points.
“We once again didn’t do a very good job defensively,” Cardinals coach Lance Robbins said. “All-the-way around. It wasn’t just one individual defensively. Our team defense wasn’t up to par. It hasn’t been up to par the last few games. We’ve got to get better defensively if we’re going to have any type of success going forward.”
The Bulldogs travel to Joplin at 6 p.m. Tuesday while the Cardinals are slated to host Neosho.
