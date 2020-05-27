Carl Junction's Katie Scott repeats as girls basketball player of year

For the second consecutive year, Katie Scott of Carl Junction has been named the area high school girls basketball player of the year by the Globe's sports department.
Scott, 6-foot-3 forward-center, posted the biggest numbers of her career during her senior season, averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
She led the Bulldogs to a 28-0 record — the only unblemished record in the state by a girls or boys team. The Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament for the third time in four years, but their shot at a state championship ended when the MSHSAA canceled the final two rounds of the state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 115 career games — she missed one game her senior season — Scott collected 1,874 points, 913 rebounds, 355 assists, 219 steals and 240 blocked shots. She helped the Bulldogs to a 98-18 record, four district championships and two state plaques — fourth place in 2017 and second place in 2018.
She was named player of the year by the Central Ozark Conference and the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association. Two more awards spiced her list of laurels as she was named Miss Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and the Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year.
She's also a standout in the classroom, graduating as class valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average and being named a National Merit Scholar.
"Katie is a great person with tremendous attributes," Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. "She works very hard at all aspects of her life.
"She is very deserving of this honor. I am very proud of her and what she has become. She exemplifies what it means to be a Carl Junction Lady Bulldog basketball player."
Scott plans to continue her basketball career and education at Grand Canyon University, a Division I school in Phoenix.
