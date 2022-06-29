So nice she did it twice.
Carl Junction hurdler/sprinter Ally Montez has been named the Globe’s female track and field athlete of the year, marking the second straight season she's won the award.
“Ally is very deserving,” Carl Junction coach Brenden Gubera said. “She works her tail off. She’s a grinder. To win this award two years in a row, it just shows the caliber of track athlete that she is.”
Montez capped a decorated career by earning two medals at the Class 4 MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships last month at Jefferson City High School.
Montez took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.82 seconds, losing to Skyye Lee of Parkway Central, who set a new meet record with 13.84. Montez finished as the runner-up in the 300 hurdles as well, behind only Lee by a slim margin of 43.76 to 43.80.
The Bulldogs were fifth in the Class 4 standings with 32 points.
Also for the second straight season, Montez swept the hurdles races in the Central Ozark Conference and district meets. She won titles in both events at the Class 4 Sectional 3 on May 23 at Waynesville.
Montez ran a leg on Carl Junction’s 4x400 relay that won the COC and district meets. The relay team was the runner-up at sectionals and finished 10th at state in the prelims, but did not advance.
“Her versatility is unmatched,” Gubera said. “You talk about someone who runs both hurdles and then we had her start running the 4x4. She goes from running (the hurdles) to being the anchor in the 4x4 less than an hour later. That takes a lot of guts and determination. She’s been a model for our kids coming up to follow.”
A multi-sport athlete, Montez also competed on the Bulldogs’ cross country and swim teams.
“She was very involved,” Gubera said. “She wasn’t a one-trick pony. That's helped her become the athlete she is.”
Montez is signed to further her career at Division II Pittsburg State.
“Pitt State is getting somebody who can do whatever they want to with,” Gubera said. “She could be a full-time hurdler. She might end up being a multi-event when it’s all said and done. She’s just so strong and so explosive.
“If we made her a thrower, she could have been really good at that. If we made her a pole vaulter, she could have been good at that. She’s very athletic. She’s not just a runner. She’s not just a hurdler. She is truly a track and field athlete.”
