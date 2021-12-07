CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — After somewhat of a slow start, the Carl Junction girls basketball team got going but it was too little to late as Girard held on for a 50-48 victory on Tuesday night.
The triumph vaulted the Trojans record to 2-0, while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-1.
Girard opened the game with a 18-10 advantage before Carl Junction trimmed the margin to 26-19 at halftime. The Bulldogs cut the score to 39-33 with a 14-13 third quarter.
In the fourth and final frame, Carl Junction outscored the Trojans 15-11 but the rally came up just short.
Kinley Smith led Girard with nine points. The Trojans' Emmaline Senecaut chipped in eight.
Destiny Buerge scored a team-high 17 points to pace the Bulldogs. The junior guard collected seven steals and pulled down five rebounds.
Sophomore Kylie Scott added 13 points, while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Junior Klohe Burk rounded out the team in double figures with 11 points.
Hali Shorter, another junior, was tops on the team with seven assists.
Carl Junction opens play against Rogers (Ark.) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 25th Annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic.
