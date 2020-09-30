As she approached the milestone number, Salma Lewis didn't need to worry about any countdown.
She had plenty of help.
"My team was like 'two more, one more,' '' Lewis said. "They were right there with me."
Lewis, a senior outside hitter at Carl Junction, slammed 53 kills and earned tournament most valuable player honors as the Bulldogs won their Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic last Saturday. Then she hit a season-high 22 kills in Monday night's 3-0 victory over undefeated St. Mary's Colgan, giving her 997 kills for her career.
The Bulldogs had another home match Tuesday night against Neosho, and Lewis reached 1,000 during the first set, making her the 19th player in state history to reach that mark according to the MSHSAA record book.
"I started off in the middle and pulled back in serve receive," Lewis said. "The server served it right to me, and I passed it to our setter (Logan Jones). I came around to run a slide and made the kill."
At that moment, the match was stopped and Lewis was presented with the game ball. Also her teammates revealed several signs they had made, recognizing the achievement.
"Coach had mentioned something about it, about giving me the game ball," Lewis said. "But I wasn't sure what all was going to happen. It was so fun. Instantly I was so excited, and my teammates were right there to celebrate with me. It was just really exciting.
"There were a lot of signs, 15 or 20. I took them home and definitely am going to keep them handy."
The Bulldogs beat Neosho 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-8) to improve their record to 15-2 and 2-0 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Lewis finished with 11 kills (1,008 for her career) plus eight aces and 11 digs. Other leaders included Olivia Vediz (16 digs), Jessa Hylton (9 kills), Jillian Kennedy (7 kills), Destiny Buerge (2 blocks) and Jones (34 assists).
"We're doing a great job," Lewis said. "I'm very happy with the season."
Lewis, who has verbally committed to play volleyball at Drury, is a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. Her freshman year she was a teammate of senior Lexi Miller, who held the school career kill total of 860 that Lewis broke on Sept. 17.
"Lexi was a great hitter," Lewis said. "Honestly I looked up to her as an athlete. I watched her a lot in practices. She had a really good vertical, so she got on top of the ball easily. I figured out that hitting on top of the ball helps you out a lot."
Lewis has a .309 hitting percentage this season and .286 for her career.
"As a freshman I knew she had potential to be a very good player," Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. "She's always been very athletic. She did some really good things as a freshman on the floor for us.
"But I probably had more of an indication her sophomore year when we moved her to the outside and she became a little more dominant. It's amazing she did this in such a good league as the COC. And it's amazing that for three years she did it in best-of-3 sets."
After COVID-19 shut down high school sports in March, Lewis realized there was a chance she wouldn't have a senior season.
"It had run through my mind," she said. "I was hoping for every moment I had with my team. It did cross my mind that maybe I couldn't play this season, but I'm thankful that I get the opportunity to do so. For sure, I definitely don't take anything for granted now."
RECORD BOOK
Now No. 19 in state history with 1,008 kills, Lewis needs 38 kills to move up two spots, 158 to reach 15th place and 258 to make the top-10. Tessa Jones, who played at Kansas City O'Hara from 2000-03, is the record holder with 1,908.
The career kills list includes three more area players — Verona's Autumn Craft (fifth place with 1,401 kills from 1995-98), East Newton's Jamie Roszell (ninth place with 1,303 kills from 1995-98) and Thomas Jefferson's Lauren Standlee (13th place with 1,208 kills from 1,208 kills from 1997-2000).
Salma Lewis' statistics
Year Kills Err Att Pct.
2017 110 37 283 .258
2018 241 73 500 .336
2019 466 168 1,134 .174
2020 191 58 431 .309
Career 1,008 336 2,348 .286
