NEOSHO, Mo. — A tough season for the Carl Junction softball team came to an end on Tuesday afternoon.
The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (2-24) fell to Willard in a 8-0 setback in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals.
Hannah Burks limited Carl Junction to only one hit — a single by Hannah Cantrell in the top of the third. Burks went the distance and punched out 16 batters in the game.
The Tigers (22-7) totaled 14 hits in the contest, with four individuals logging multi-hit performances. Ryley Ritchey went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, while Sydni Fletcher added three hits and two runs driven in.
Hannah Cole suffered the loss for the Bulldogs.
Willard plays the winner of Webb City-Hillcrest in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
