In an era of offensive-first and defensive-first catchers, catchers that make an impact in every phase of the game are few and far between.
But squatting behind the plate at Carl Junction is a catcher that does exactly that.
A Northeastern Oklahoma A&M signee, Southern has proven to be one of the area’s top bats this spring, helping the Class 5 No. 5 ranked Bulldogs finish with a 17-9 record in 2021.
Oh, and he is also pretty adept defensively.
“I take pride in my defense mostly because that’s the most important, especially being a catcher,” Southern said. “This year, I have definitely taken pride in my bat. I have proven that I can be a power guy and also a guy that is going to hit for contact. I try to shoot the ball all around the yard. I feel like I have broken out this year with my bat and done some things people didn’t expect.”
The senior leads the Bulldogs in a number of major offensive categories, including batting average (.476), home runs (5) and hits (40). Southern ranks second on the team in runs driven in (27), behind only Alex Baker (31).
“Noah’s a guy that plays the game the right way with toughness,” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “He prepares himself to be successful. In the box, he seems comfortable. He has a good approach and a good understanding of his swing. That allows him to be successful in the box. Behind the plate, he has worked extremely hard. He has done a good job handling our staff and adjusting to each pitcher to make sure that they have success in-game as well.”
The biggest improvement Stevenson has seen in Southern since his sophomore year has been strength, and his power numbers certainly reflect that.
Southern squats 540 pounds, cleans 300 and benches 255. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds after previously weighing in around 175 as a sophomore.
“He has always been a strong kid, but he has taken it to the next level,” Stevenson said. “He’s a guy that has bought into the weight room and has developed his game not only from a skill standpoint, but a strength standpoint as well. From a work ethic standpoint, he has the total package when it comes to that.”
“My legs have gotten tremendously stronger and that has helped me put on the power with the bat,” Southern added.
Southern said he loves to run on the base paths, too. He ranks second on the team with 22 stolen bases.
“It’s always nice to hear the umpire say, ‘Hey, are you going to get a run?',” Southern said, laughing. “I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m pretty fast blue. I like to run.’ It’s what I always like to do. It’s my favorite thing.”
Southern has logged 151 innings behind the plate for Carl Junction this spring, throwing out nine attempted base stealers while picking off four.
“The ability to control the run game (is my strongest asset),” Southern said. “I feel like I keep runners honest by back picking a lot. My receiving, I feel like I receive it pretty well. I can steal a few pitches from the umpire. Say there is a ball off the plate, I can give that to my pitcher and stick it good, make it a called strike.”
Hard-hitting Johnson
Shortstop Carson Johnson entered Carl Junction’s game at Ozark on April 29 without a high school home run in his career.
By the end of May 4th’s road contest at Joplin, Johnson slugged four home runs in as many games.
“It’s crazy and unreal,” Johnson said. “It was a big surprise to say the least. A lot goes into practice and pregame warmups. We emphasize a lot on hitting the ball middle-away. With my swing when I focus middle-away, it forces me to pull the ball. A lot of it has come down to being hyped up with everybody and just knowing that going up to the plate doing what I can do.”
Johnson’s hitting .388 with nine doubles, three triples and 24 runs driven in out of the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs.
“Carson has good bat speed,” Stevenson said. “He has good swing velocity. He has quick hands. He’s another kid that has gotten bigger and stronger the last four years. His strength has always been defensively. He has a good arm, but has a really, really good glove. Offensively, it has always been there. But now, he’s staying short through the ball. His hands are very quick, so velocity doesn’t seem to beat him.”
Johnson is signed to Ottawa University as a two-way player, but he said playing shortstop has always been second-nature.
Ultimately, Stevenson has relished coaching Southern and Johnson over the years, along with the rest of the senior class at Carl Junction.
“These kids could practice at the field all night,” Stevenson said. “You can’t be on the field enough. These kids love baseball. Their willingness to better themselves day in and day out is the big reason why they are the players they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.