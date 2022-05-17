NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction freshman Jack Spencer didn’t get off to an ideal start in his final day at the MSHSAA Class 4 State Tournament.
It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.
After being 5-over par through the first four holes, Spencer bounced back and played 1-under through the last 14 holes. He wound up shooting back-to-back 76s to finish in a tie for seventh overall with a 152 on Tuesday at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club.
Spencer finished the round eight shots back of individual leader Aiden Asby of Bolivar, who carded a 144.
“Jack had a game plan and he stuck to it,” Carl Junction coach Ryan Jones said. “His ability to handle adversity in pressure moments was probably the most impressive thing. We talked a lot about trusting your talent, and I think he did. He settled in and he played exceptionally well the last 14 holes. I’m happy with his performance.”
The future is certainly bright for Spencer, who became the second Bulldog to earn all-state honors and first since 1997.
“He’s been good all year,” Jones said. “He works exceptionally hard. You always preach that good things will happen when you work hard. He’s a prime example of that. He’s had a heck of a freshman year. I’m sure he will play in a lot of important summer tournaments. The sky’s the limit.”
Neosho’s Xander Woodward had a strong showing on day two. After shooting 85 on Monday, he shot a 79 to finish with a 164 en route to finishing 32nd.
Carl Junction’s Zachary Wrensch shot a 166 to finish in a tie for 43rd, while teammate Jacob Teeter was close behind with a 168 to take 51st.
Keegon Dill carded another 83 to place 43rd, leading Webb City. Levi Lassiter shot 175 to place 70th for the Cardinals.
In the team standings, Webster Groves led the field with a 639 while Lutheran South (647), Rolla (655) and Westminster Christian Academy (655) rounded out the top three schools.
CLASS 3
SEDALIA, Mo. — Nevada’s Owen Swearingen was the area’s top finisher as he shot a 145 to finish in a two-way tie for third in the Class 3 state tourney at the Sedalia Country Club.
A senior, Swearingen is a Missouri State signee.
Hallsville’s Logan Cox and Bishop LeBlond’s Samuel Schoeberl were atop the standings with 144s, while Father Tolton’s Christian Rischer was the golfer tied with Swearingen.
Monett’s Jaxon Bailey (147) was an all-state finisher as he took sixth. Fellow Cubs’ Jacob Hoyt (170), David Southhard (173) and Clay Butterworth (196) were positioned 42nd, 51st and 81st, respectively.
With a 686 team score, Monett finished sixth in the team standings. Father Tolton won with a total of 587, followed by Bishop LeBlond (601) and Dexter (635).
Elijah Olson (176) and Jace Wilson (188) competed for Seneca. Olson took 59th, while Wilson placed 74th.
CLASS 5
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Joplin’s Harry Satterlee nearly picked up all-state honors in the Class 5 state tourney at Dalhousie Golf Club.
In fact, the sophomore was coming off shooting a 75 to position himself in a tie for 14th place after Monday’s action. But Satterlee was disqualified due to a scorecard infraction on the final day.
Hobbs Campbell also competed for the Eagles and shot a 167 to land in a tie for 62nd.
Rockhurst’s William King and Staley’s Bryson Oots shot 141s to finish atop the leaderboard. Rockhurst won with a score of 595, followed by Priory (610), CBC (623) and Helias Catholic (623).
CLASS 2
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarcoxie’s Eli Ellis capped a strong showing in the Class 2 state tournament as he shot a 178 to finish in a tie for 28th at Columbia Country Club.
Also competing for the Bears’ was Matthew Swayne, who shot a 195 to place 54th.
Lamar’s Koen Littlejohn shot a 196 to finish in a tie for 58th, while Pierce City’s Tyler Johnson and Ashton Medlin tied for 62nd with 197s.
Mount Vernon’s Carter Meirick shot a 207 to place 68th.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl took first with a two-day total of 148. California was first in the team standings with a score of 671, followed by Barstow (682) and Greenwood (719).
CLASS 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — McAuley Catholic’s Rocco Bazzano-Joseph headlined the area schools at the Class 1 state tournament as he shot a 173 to land in a two-way tie for 20th at Rivercut Golf Course.
Bazzano-Joseph’s teammate, Evan Damour finished with a 179 to end in a tie for 34th while Vincent Martinez had a 223.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jacob Jarrett (187), Jack Tyrrell (190) and Luke Miller (193) finished in the top 50. Jarrett took 42nd, while Tyrrell was 44th and Miller finished 49th.
Caden Myers also competed for the Cavaliers and took 57th with a 198. Thomas Jefferson took eighth in the team standings with a four-man total of 768.
College Heights was represented by Logan Decker, who shot a 247 overall.
Cole Camp was atop the team standings with 678, followed by Marceline (681) and Westran (699). Westran’s Logan Bain took first with a 156.
