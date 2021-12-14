CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction utilized a 25-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter to move away from Seneca in a boys' basketball game Tuesday.
The Bulldogs, who led 30-22 at halftime, overpowered the visiting Indians 68-53.
Josh Cory netted 26 points and Ky Warren 10 to top Carl Junction.
Cooper Long, with four three-pointers, led Seneca with 33.
Carl Junction (2-4) will play in the McDonald County Tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday.
