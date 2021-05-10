SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A standout day at the plate by Bodee Carlson and a pitching gem by Ethan Guilford helped lift the Joplin baseball team to 9-2 win over Glendale in a nonconference game on Monday at Springfield Central baseball field.
The Eagles improved to 16-10 on the season and will play their final game of the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lamar at the JHS baseball field.
The Eagles plated seven runs through the first three innings to take a 7-1 lead early. Carlson, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the game, had a one-run double in the top of the first and a two-run double in the second to highlight the Joplin surge.
Justin McReynolds had a pair of hits and one RBI in four plate appearances, while Kohl Cooper and David Discus logged one hit and two RBIs apiece. The Eagles tallied nine hits as a team.
Guilford surrendered two earned runs and seven hits while striking out three batters in seven innings of work. He delivered 92 pitches in the complete-game effort.
Glendale’s Spencer Pottebaum suffered the loss after surrendering six earned runs and seven hits in two innings. Reliever Kaleb Julian went five innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
Zach Beatty finished 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored to pace Glendale offense, which tallied seven hits.
